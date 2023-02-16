In its first home match in nearly a month, the No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team topped Concordia University Irvine 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23 on Thursday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

With the four-set victory, Hawaii improves to 10-0 for the 2023 season, while Concordia drops to 4-6.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Despite the victory, the ‘Bows lost the second set, breaking a streak of 25 consecutive sets won.

Dimitrios Mouchlias notched a match-high 20 kills for UH while Spyros Chakas added 16.

Regular libero Brett Sheward, who started at setter in place of star Jakob Thelle who was out due to load management, finished with a match-high 55 assists and eight digs, which tied for the match-high as well. Eleu Choy, who started at libero, got five digs and two assists.

Uriel Batista had a team-high 15 kills for CUI.

The Rainbow Warriors and Golden Eagles will meet again on Friday at 7 p.m.