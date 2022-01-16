No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball overwhelms Edward Waters for second consecutive sweep

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team cruised through another match against Edward Waters, sweeping the Tigers 25-10, 25-7, 25-12 on Sunday evening at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 4-0, while the Tigers drop to 0-2.

For the second consecutive match, the Rainbow Warriors played their starters sparingly. Backup outside hitter Kana’i Akana had a team-high five kills for the ‘Bows.

Edward Waters, which played its first two official matches in program history over the weekend in Manoa, were led by Evens Edouard’s match-high nine kills and Kenyon Haynes’ match-high 18 assists.

Next up for Hawaii is an alumni game on Friday, with first serve set for 6:30 p.m. Its next official match after that is a two game series at Ball State, which begins on Jan. 29.