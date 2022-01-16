No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball overwhelms Edward Waters for second consecutive sweep

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Hawaii Athletics

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team cruised through another match against Edward Waters, sweeping the Tigers 25-10, 25-7, 25-12 on Sunday evening at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 4-0, while the Tigers drop to 0-2.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0Qv9mw4aobRNhKbKrJjffx?si=si9t7N5_TbqBtxdXczp8eA

For the second consecutive match, the Rainbow Warriors played their starters sparingly. Backup outside hitter Kana’i Akana had a team-high five kills for the ‘Bows.

Edward Waters, which played its first two official matches in program history over the weekend in Manoa, were led by Evens Edouard’s match-high nine kills and Kenyon Haynes’ match-high 18 assists.

Next up for Hawaii is an alumni game on Friday, with first serve set for 6:30 p.m. Its next official match after that is a two game series at Ball State, which begins on Jan. 29.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 24 2022 05:01 am