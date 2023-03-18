Saving its best for Saturday for the second week in a row, the No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept No. 4 Long Beach State 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 18-2 overall and 1-1 in Big West play, while Long Beach State drops to 12-3 and 3-1 in conference matches.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After being swept for the first time in over a year on Friday night, the Rainbow Warriors came out with a vengeance in the first set, hitting .625 while digging up 11 balls.

Despite jumping out to a 24-20 lead in the second set, Hawaii was nearly pushed to extra points if not for a challenge call that was eventually overturned, rewarding UH a 25-23 set victory.

No. 1 Hawai'i men’s volleyball got 99 problems but The Beach 'aint one after bouncing back to sweep No. 4 Long Beach State https://t.co/mW18hKIrgy @HawaiiMensVB #HawaiiMVB #GoBows 🗒️ @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/bO32W4AXPc — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 19, 2023

The Beach and the ‘Bows were tied at 23 in the third set before UH took the final two points to take the set and seal the sweep.

Setter Jakob Thelle led a balanced effort offensively, dishing out 25 assists, while Chaz Galloway and Spyros Chakas led the team with 11 and 10 kills, respectively.

For Long Beach State, Spencer Olivier had a match-high 14 kills, while Aidan Knipe gave out a match-high 27 assists.

Next up for Hawaii is road series at No. 12 CSUN, beginning at 4 p.m. HST on Friday.