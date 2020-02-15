No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball makes quick work of No. 11 Stanford in road sweep

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept No. 11 Stanford 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 in Palo Alto, Calif. on Friday evening.
The Rainbow Warriors improved to 13-0 as Rado Parapunov led the way with a match-high 15 kills for the ‘Bows. Colton Cowell finished one kill away from a double-double as he also contributed 13 digs. Redshirt freshman Brett Sheward held setting duties throughout the duration of the game, dishing out 43 assists for UH.
Jaylen Jasper, the son of former UH quarterback Ivin Jasper, led Stanford (5-6) with a team-high 10 kills.
The Rainbow Warriors and Cardinal will meet again on Saturday with first serve set for 4 p.m. HST.