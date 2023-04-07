The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team defeated No. 5 UC Irvine 25-16, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night, handing the Anteaters their first Big West Conference loss of the season.

Hawaii improves to 23-2 overall and 6-1 in Big West play, while UC Irvine falls to 16-7 overall and 6-1 in conference matches, falling into a three-way tie with UH and Long Beach State for first place.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Back in the fall, the ‘Bows played an exhibition match on the road at UC Irvine in which the Rainbow Warriors edged the Anteaters 24-22 in the fifth set in October. The ‘Bows appeared like a different team and looked prepared to sweep the Anteaters after taking the first set handily, but the Anteaters put that notion to rest in the second set.

Hawaii ultimately took the final two sets, much to the delight of the crowd of 6,710.

Dimitrios Mouchlias had 23 kills and six blocks for the ‘Bows, both match highs, while Francesco Sani had a team-high 19 kills for UC Irvine. Although Cole Gillis started the match with 12 kills on 13 swings for UCI, he finished with 12 on 24 swings and four errors for a hitting percentage of .333. Meanwhile, Jakob Thelle had a match-high 49 assists for Hawaii.

The ‘Bows and Anteaters close out their series on Saturday at 7 p.m.