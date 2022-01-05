No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball begins title defense with sweep over No. 7 Loyola-Chicago

In its first match in front of home fans in almost two years, the No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team opened its 2022 season with a 25-14, 25-23, 25-18 sweep over No. 7 Loyola-Chicago at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Wednesday night.

For Hawaii, Wednesday’s match against the Ramblers was its first home contest in front of fans since a five-set thriller over BYU that was also a sellout on March 6, 2020.

Before Wednesday’s contest took place, the 2021 national title team was commemorated with a championship banner ceremony, which was led by Maui native Colton Cowell, one of the 2021 team’s captains in 2021.

Before 2,092 fans, the Rainbow Warriors cruised through Set 1 and hit an efficient .609 as a team with no attacking, service, blocking or reception errors.

In the second set, UH rallied from an early 11-7 deficit to take a 2-0 lead going into intermission.

Hawaii raced to an 8-0 lead in the third set to complete the sweep and start off its 2022 campaign 1-0.

Setter Jakob Thelle set the tone for a balanced offensive effort with a match-high 33 assists for the ‘Bows. Additionally, sophomore Chaz Galloway had a match-high 11 kills for UH.

Cole Schlothauer had a team-high 10 kills for Loyola-Chicago (0-1).

The Rainbow Warriors will close out their two-game set against the Ramblers on Friday at 7 p.m.