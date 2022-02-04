No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball back in win column with sweeps over Farleigh Dickinson and Queens

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team put itself back in the win column emphatically on Friday with a pair of sweeps over Farleigh Dickinson and Queens in Austin, Texas on Friday.

The Rainbow Warriors, who were without starting setter Jakob Thelle, middle blocker Guilherme Voss and outside hitter Chaz Galloway last week, lost a pair of games at Ball State for their first two losses of the season.

In its first game of its Friday doubleheader, Hawaii swept Farleigh Dickinson 25-10, 25-14, 25-15. Thelle and Voss returned from COVID protocols, while Galloway remained out with a left ankle injury. Thelle returned with 27 assists, five kills, four service aces and three digs, while Voss had two kills, three blocks and an ace.

The ‘Bows were even more dominant in their second match of the day, sweeping Queens 25-10, 25-11, 25-8. The team set a program record with 17 service aces, led by Spyros Chakas’ seven. Additionally, Dimitrios Mouchalis had a match-high 11 kills for UH.

Hawaii is 6-2 after Friday’s action.

UH wraps up its road trip with a match against No. 14 Stanford on Saturday that will conclude the First Point Collegiate Challenge. First serve between the ‘Bows and Cardinal is set for 2 p.m. HST. The match will be televised live on Spectrum Sports.