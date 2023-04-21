As it appears to be peaking at the right time of the year, the No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team breezed past UC Santa Barbara in the Big West Conference tournament semifinals 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 on Friday afternoon in Irvine, Calif.

The ‘Bows (27-2) await the winner of the second semifinal between Long Beach State and host UC Irvine.

Dimitrios Mouchlias was the only player in the match who reached double digits in kills with 13, while Chaz Galloway electrified approximately a thousand UH fans in attendance with nine.

Running the show as usual for the ‘Bows was All-American setter Jakob Thelle, who had a double-double of 26 assists and 12 digs to go with two kills and an ace. His latest ace gave his 121 for his career, moving into a tie for first in school history.

Meanwhile, UC Santa Barbara’s season ends at 8-17. Punahou alumnus Ryan Wilcox had four kills in the Gauchos in what was the final match of his accomplished college career.