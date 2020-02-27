Nittaidai of Japan impresses in Hawaii’s four set exhibition victory at the Sheriff Center

The top-ranked and undefeated University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team hit the court of the Stan Sheriff Center for an Exhibition on Wednesday, and fans were provided an exhibition of excellence against Nittaidai of Japan.

The Rainbow Warriors won in four sets, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20, but was given an impressive challenge by the team for Tokyo.

Nittaidai took the opening set 25-19 with an electric offense of back-row attacks and dazzling athleticism. However, the overwhelming size of the ‘Bows proved to be too much as the match went on. UH out-blocked Nittaidai 19.5 to 3.5.

Rado Parapunov led the way for the Rainbows with 10 kills and six blocks.

The match served as what appears to be a perfect primer for the reigning national runner-up as UH will play host to fellow unbeaten and second ranked BYU next week for two matches at the Sheriff Center. Before that though, UH will face Nittaidai once again on Friday night.