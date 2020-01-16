Nick Rolovich thanks Hawaii in statement

In his first public acknowledgment of Hawaii since taking the football head coaching job at Washington State, Nick Rolovich thanked UH and the state on Wednesday night.

“Hawaii is a special place to me. It is where I met my wife and raised my family,” part of Rolovich’s statement reads. “It gave me an opportunity as a player, as a young coach, as a head coach, and I loved every minute of being a part of something so special.”

Washington State’s Twitter account also released video of Rolovich’s introduction to the team, in which he told the team “I’m standing in a front of a room with the best athletes I’ve ever had the ability to coach.”

