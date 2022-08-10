A $25 million claim on Nick Rolovich’s behalf against Washington State University for wrongful termination has been filed.

Rolovich was removed from his post as Washington State’s head football coach on Oct. 18, 2021 after not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the Seattle Times, a tort claim was filed on Rolovich’s behalf with the state of Washington’s Office of Risk Management on April 27. A tort claim followed by a 60-day waiting period is required before a lawsuit can be filed.

Although the 60 days have passed, the Seattle Times reported that Rolovich has yet to file a lawsuit.

Brian Fahling, Rolovich’s attorney, had indicated around the time of Rolovich’s removal from WSU that he would seek legal action on grounds of religious discrimination. Rolovich, who is Catholic, applied for a religious exemption in response to Washington State’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate but was denied.

Prior to his time at Wazzu, Rolovich was the football coach at the University of Hawaii from 2016 to 2019.