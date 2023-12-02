Former University of Hawaii head coach and quarterback Nick Rolovich may be returning to the college game soon.

Rolovich, who last coached collegiately at Washington State University in October 2021, was the head coach at Hawaii from 2016 to 2019.

On Friday, Nevada fired head coach Ken Wilson after going 4-20 in two seasons. Rolovich emerged immediately as a candidate, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Rolovich was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Nevada from 2012 to 2015 before taking his first head coaching job at UH.