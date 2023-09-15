Former University of Hawaii quarterback and head coach Nick Rolovich has landed his first full-time coaching gig since losing his job at Washington State in October 2021.

Rolovich is now the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL, according to Matt Lyons of XFL News Hub. The job was held by June Jones, another former UH coach and quarterback.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Rolovich was removed from his position at Wazzu after choosing not to receive a mandated COVID-19 vaccination, citing religious reasons.

Rolovich filed a lawsuit against Washington State in 2022. Although his wrongful termination lawsuit against WSU athletic director Pat Chun and Gov. Jay Inslee was dismissed, there remain multiple counts against the school still pending.