Saint Louis alumnus and Kauai native Nick Herbig has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Herbig, a junior linebacker/edge rusher at the University of Wisconsin, will forgo the rest of his college eligibility in order to play professionally.

After letting go of head coach Paul Chryst after a 2-3, Wisconsin went 4-3 down the stretch to finish the regular season 6-6. The Badgers will take on Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27, but Herbig will not play in order to prepare for the draft.

Following a standout prep career at Saint Louis in which he was named the 2019 Cover2 Manti Te’o Defensive Player of the Year, Herbig chose to sign with Wisconsin over dozens of other Power Five offers.

A three-year starter for the Badgers, Herbig‘s accolades in 2022 include a first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection and second-team Walter Camp All-American selection. He was also named Wisconsin’s 2022 team MVP following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season after racking up 15.5 tackles for loss.