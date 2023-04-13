A quarterback-specific helmet is coming to the NFL in 2023.

On Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA announced the advent of the VICIS ZERO2 MATRIX QB, with the goal of reducing concussions among the league’s signal-callers.

According to the NFL, the helmet performed seven percent better than popular quarterback helmets used in the NFL in 2022 in specific testing.

Thursday’s announcement is welcome news for fans of Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion during Week 4 of the NFL season in 2022 and missed a total of five games due to head injuries.

VICIS also produced helmets specifically designed for offensive and defensive lineman in 2021.