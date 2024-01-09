The upcoming NFL playoffs will feature multiple Hawaii ties.

Punahou alumnus Ka’imi Fairbain is the kicker for the Houston Texans, while Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa is the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. Both will play in separate games on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who feature three Hawaii ties on the active roster in Nick and Nate Herbig, as well as lineman Isaac Seumalo, will visit the Buffalo Bills. Farrington alumnus Breiden Fehoko is also on the Steelers but is currently on the practice squad.

On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles, who feature Saint Louis alum Marcus Mariota as their quarterback, will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The full Wild Card round schedule is below:

Saturday, Jan 13.

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans, 11:30 a.m. HST, NBC/Peacock

No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs, 3 p.m. HST, Peacock

Sunday, Jan. 14

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 8 a.m. HST, CBS

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys, 11:30 a.m. HST, KHON2

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions, 3 p.m. HST, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Jan. 14

No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3 p.m. HST, ABC/ESPN