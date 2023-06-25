A handful of NFL players held a summit at Saint Louis School over the weekend, balancing a mix of the island lifestyle while honing their respective crafts.

The Cover 1 Elite Camp, hosted by Derek Stingley Sr., featured multiple notable pros on the defensive side of the ball, including Patrick Queen, Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr., the third overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

With the NFL’s Pro Bowl departing Hawaii, a void has been in the islands for over seven years. Stingley Sr. says he wants to see more players relish the island experience and sees an opportunity for a handful of players to come to Hawaii annually.

“To see how the guys come in and soak it up, they are in awe of all the beauty of Mother Nature around here,” he said. “Some of the guys have never even been here before, and all they keep talking about is just everything that they see from the sights and the people and the culture. And then for us to come over here and get some work in and to have some fun and the fellowship and be amongst the communities, it’s been a powerful experience.”

Added Queen: “It’s just a different experience. Just coming out here, I’m from Louisiana and don’t really get to travel much besides football so I don’t get to even sightsee and go to other places so just to come out here and see how beautiful it is, how nice the people are, the different culture, how the food is all just the way they carried themselves, it’s just something that you don’t see every day. And just to be able to come out here and enjoy this time, I’m just grateful.”

The group of NFL players were going through a handful of drills on the football field at Saint Louis for two hours each day before embarking on island exploration. On Saturday, a trio of University of Hawaii defensive backs in CJ Williams, Virdel Edwards II and Brandon Shah were able to join the pros during the field work sessions.

“It’s truly a blessing, to be honest,” Edwards said. “We came out and watched and they let us work out with them the next day. It’s just been a blessing to just be around these guys, feel their energy, pick their brains and see what you know they can teach us so that we can learn from it. Little details that could help me separate myself like they did.”

Afterwards on Saturday, Island Empire, the championship winning all-girls flag football team based in Oahu, got to meet with the NFL players and participated in scrimmages with and against them.