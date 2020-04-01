NFL owners vote to approve playoff expansion

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: The NFL Championship logo is seen on the field before the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the NFL and its owners voted to expand its playoff format from a 12-team field to a 14-team field. The new format has been approved for the the upcoming 2020 season.

Each conference will now have seven teams each make the playoffs. Each conference will now have three wild-card teams instead of new.

Also under the new format, only the top seed in each conference will receive a first-round bye.

This is the first time the NFL has expanded its playoffs since 1990, back when it increased the field from 10 to 12 teams.