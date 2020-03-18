NFL offers all fans complimentary access to NFL Game Pass amid coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU, HAWAII – AUGUST 17: Tony Pollard #36 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown during the first half of the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Aloha Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The National Football League announced on Wednesday that all fans will have complimentary access to NFL Game Pass.

The digital product is available across multiple platforms and devices. NFL Game Pass offers an extensive library of football programming for fans which includes access to past regular and postseason NFL games, previous seasons of NFL Films series and other league produced content.

Also starting on Wednesday, NFL digital platforms will offer fans full game encores each day across NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL’s official YouTube channel.

The encores will feature signature wins from all 32 teams starting with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs leading a stunning 4th quarter comeback over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Featured games will be made available for viewing by Noon ET each day.

NFL Game Pass will be offered free of charge until May 31 to fans within the United States.

NFL GAME PASS FEATURES

Game Replays Replay games from 2009-2019 including full broadcast replays of games, commercial-free in HD (International – 2019 season only) Includes Preseason (excluding 2009 season), playoff and Super Bowl matchups from the past 11 seasons (International – 2019 Season only) Condensed 45-minute game replays Access ‘All-22’ and ‘High Endzone’ angle footage with Coaches Film

Exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions NFL players and coaches take Brian Baldinger and Ron Jaworski inside the film room to break down game-winning plays and technique

NFL Shows & Game Archives 2019 episodes of NFL RedZone (International Only*) Previous seasons of NFL Originals such as Hard Knocks, Mic’d Up, & A Football Life

Live NFL Network (International Only*) 24/7 coverage of Free Agency, NFL Total Access and more

To sign up for their complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, fans just need to create an account on the web at NFL.com/GamePass, or via the NFL app across mobile and connected TV devices.