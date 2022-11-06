For the second consecutive week, it appeared Saint Louis products Tua Tagovailoa and Marcus Mariota were set to simultaneously lead their teams to victory with both leading their respective games in the fourth quarter.

After drama in both games, Tagovailoa’s Miami Dolphins prevailed over the Chicago Bears 35-32, while Mariota’s Atlanta Falcons were edged 20-17 by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite leading the Chargers 17-14 entering the fourth quarter, a pair of late field goals by Cameron Dicker, including a 37-yarder as time expired, sunk the Falcons and dropped Atlanta to 4-5 overall.

On Sunday, Mariota finished 12-for-23 with 129 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for a total of 24 yards.

Meanwhile in Chicago, Tagovailoa completed 21 of his 30 passes for 302 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Dolphins improved to 6-3 overall, but not before Miami was aided by a controversial no-call on a potential pass interference.

The missed pass interference call on Chase Claypool is a "joke" – @thekapman pic.twitter.com/j93PJ4z3Uq — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) November 6, 2022

The Dolphins are now 6-1 in games Tagovailoa has started in 2022, including a perfect 6-0 in games the Ewa Beach native has both started and finished.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 9 of the NFL season. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated:

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had seven tackles (four solo) and a sack in a 26-3 loss against the New England Patriots.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made his lone field goal attempt, as well as both of his extra point attempts, in a 29-17 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had three tackles (two solo) in a 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Nate Herbig, guard, New York Jets (Saint Louis): Herbig started at right guard and was again credited for his stellar play in a 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills. As a team, the Jets carried the ball 34 times for 174 yards and a touchdown.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had five tackles (four solo), including a shared sack, in a 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts.