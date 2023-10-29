Ahead of another showdown against one of the league’s best teams, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins took care of business against the New England Patriots on Sunday, extending their lead atop the AFC East with a 31-17 win.

The Dolphins improved to 6-2, while Tagovailoa improved to 6-0 in games played against Bill Belichick.

On Sunday, Tagovailoa completed 30 of his 45 passes for 324 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, distributing the ball to top targets Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, who each had over 100 receiving yards each. Tagovailoa shook off the interception, as well as a lost fumble, to lead Miami to another win.

Next week, the Dolphins will make the trek to Frankfurt, Germany, to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at a game that kicks off at 4:30 a.m. HST on Sunday.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 8 of the NFL season:

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): Aumavae-Laulu was ruled inactive prior to the team’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at 10:25 a.m. HST.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had three tackles and a sack in a 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made his lone extra point attempt and had a tackle on special teams in a 15-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Farrington): Fehoko was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman and the Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, which kicks off at 2:20 p.m. HST.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had three tackles (one solo) in a 15-13 win over the Houston Texans, his former team. The Panthers notched their first victory of the year.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Served in a backup role in the team’s loss to the Jaguars.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig had two tackles, including one for loss, in the loss.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): Iosivas and the Bengals play the San Francisco 49ers at 10:25 a.m. HST.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 38-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Mariota was active but did not play in the team’s 38-31 win over the Washington Commanders.

Kana’i Mauga, linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders (Waianae): Mauga and the Raiders will play the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football in a 2:15 p.m. HST kickoff.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted five times for a total of 258 yards in the loss to the Saints.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard in the team’s loss to the Jaguars.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had seven tackles (three solo) and a pass deflection in the loss to the Dolphins.