After receiving a scare against the winless Carolina Panthers, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins improved to 5-1 for the 2023 season prior to a showdown against the undefeated Philadelphia next week.

The Panthers (0-6) led 14-0 after the first quarter, but Miami’s offense came alive shortly thereafter, scoring 35 unanswered points by the fourth quarter as Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa completed 21 of his 31 passes for 262 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Next week, the Dolphins will take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, in a game where Tagovailoa will play against his former teammate at Alabama, star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Tagovailoa backed up Hurts during the 2017 college football season, while Hurts did so for Tagovailoa in 2018.

Below are the rest of how players with Hawaii ties fared during Week 6 of the NFL season. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated:

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): Aumavae-Laulu was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 24-15 win over the Tennessee Titans in London.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had two tackles, including a sack, in a 37-20 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made both of his field goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts in a 20-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Farrington): The Steelers had a Week 6 bye.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): The Chargers will play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill finished with five tackles (three solo), including a tackle for loss, in the loss to the Dolphins, his former team.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): The Steelers had a Week 6 bye.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): The Steelers had a Week 6 bye.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): A week after making his first career catch, Iosvias caught a 3-yard pass for his first career touchdown in a 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on his 24th birthday.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood did not accumulate any statistics in a 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans.

Ilm Manning, offensive lineman, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii): The Cardinals will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 10:25 a.m. HST.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): The Eagles will play the Jets at 10:25 a.m. HST.

Kana’i Mauga, linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders (Waianae): The Raiders will play the New England Patriots at 10:05 a.m. HST.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez had three punts for a total of 143 yards in the loss to the Jaguars.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): The Steelers had a Week 6 bye.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): The Patriots will play the Las Vegas Raiders at 10:05 a.m. HST.