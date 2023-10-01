Waianae’s Kana’i Mauga made his regular season NFL debut on Sunday, registering a tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders in a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite the loss, Mauga’s moment was a big win for Waianae. The 2017 consensus state Defensive Player of the Year became just the third Waianae alumnus to appear in an NFL regular season game, joining Tom Tuinei (1980) and Kurt Gouveia (1987-1999).

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Mauga played collegiately at USC before joining the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Following his release, the linebacker latched on with the Raiders in December 2022.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 4 of the NFL season:

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): Aumavae-Laulu was active but did not play in a 28-3 win over the Cleveland Browns.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had two tackles (one solo) in a 29-23 loss in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn hit all three of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra point attempts in a 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Farrington): Fehoko was ruled inactive prior to the team’s loss to the Texans.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was ruled inactive with a heel injury prior to the team’s win against the Raiders.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had two tackles and a pass deflection in a 21-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig started at right guard against the Texans.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig had a tackle in the loss to the Texans.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): Iosivas had an assisted tackle on special teams in a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He also lined up at receiver but did not accumulate any statistics.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood started at receiver but did not accumulate any statistics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 26-9 loss.

Ilm Manning, offensive lineman, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii): Manning was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 35-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Mariota was active but did not play in the team’s 34-31 overtime victory over the Washington Commanders.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez had four punts for 193 yards, including once inside the 20, in the loss to the Rams.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard against the Texans.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa completed 25 of his 35 passes for a touchdown and an interception in a 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in an early battle for AFC East supremacy.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had six tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass deflection in a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.