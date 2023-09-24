The dream start to the 2023 season for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins continued in extraordinary fashion on Sunday, as the Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native led the team to a 70-20 dismantling over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Miami finished just two points shy of the NFL record for points in a game, which was set by Washington in 1966.

Tagovailoa was spectacular despite missing receiver Jaylen Waddle, who did not play due to being in concussion protocol.

On Sunday, Tagovailoa completed his first 17 passes en route to a 23-for-26 day with four touchdowns and 309 yards with no interceptions, which included a no-look pass.

With how ahead Miami was on the scoreboard, Tagovailoa was pulled in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins became the only team in the Super Bowl era to score five rushing and five passing touchdowns in the same game.

After improving to 3-0 in their home opener, the Dolphins are back on the road next week to take on their division rival Buffalo Bills. Kickoff for next Sunday is set for 7 a.m. HST.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties fared during Week 3 of the NFL season. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated throughout Week 3 of the NFL season:

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): Aumavae-Laulu was active but did not play in a 22-19 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had two tackles (one solo) in a 22-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made all three of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra points in a 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Breiden Fehoko, nose tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Farrington): Fehoko was added to the active roster on Wednesday but was ruled inactive prior to the team’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had five tackles (three solo), a pass deflection and a fumble recovery in a 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had a team-high 10 tackles (seven solo) in a 37-27 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig served in backup duty in the team’s 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig was active but did not accumulate any statistics in the team’s win over the Raiders.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): The Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in one of two Monday Night Football games.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood received a pass target but did not haul in any receptions in an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Ilm Manning, offensive lineman, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii): Manning was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 28-16 upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): The Eagles will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in one of two Monday Night Football games.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted seven times for a total of 325 yards, including three times inside the 20, in the win over the Ravens.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard in the team’s win over the Raiders.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had five tackles (two solo) in a 15-10 win over the New York Jets.