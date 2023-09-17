Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa guided the Miami Dolphins to a 24-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football, improving to 2-0 for the 2023 season.

Tagovailoa also improved to 5-0 as a starter over the Patriots during his career.

Tagovailoa completed 21 of his 30 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown to Tyreek Hill, although he also threw his first interception of the year going deep to Hill in the third quarter.

The Dolphins overcame a pair of field goals by Jason Sanders that weren’t converted: One was blocked, while the other was missed in the fourth quarter on an opportunity to give Miami a two-possession lead.

Sunday’s victory marks a special week for the Tagovailoa family. On Friday, Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s younger brother, completed 19 of his 30 passes for 142 yards and a score in a 42-14 Maryland win over Virginia. On Saturday, Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa, the cousin of Tua and Taulia, quarterbacked Kahuku to a victory over defending national champion St. John Bosco in the high school football upset of the year.

Below are how other NFL players with Hawaii ties fared during Week 2:

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): Aumavae-Laulu was active but did not play in a 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had four tackles, including two for loss and a sack in a 31-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made two of his three field goal attempts as well as both of his extra point attempts against the Colts.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had six tackles (three solo) in a 27-24 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): The Panthers will play the New Orleans Saints during a Monday Night Football doubleheader at 1:15 p.m. HST.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): The Steelers will play the Cleveland Browns during a Monday Night Doubleheader on ABC at 2:15 p.m. HST.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): The Steelers will play the Cleveland Browns during a Monday Night Doubleheader on ABC at 2:15 p.m. HST.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): Iosivas was active but did not accumulate any statistics in a loss against the Ravens.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): The Saints will play the Panthers during a Monday Night Football doubleheader at 1:15 p.m. HST.

Ilm Manning, offensive lineman, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii): Manning was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 31-28 loss to the New York Giants.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Mariota was on the active roster but did not play in the team’s 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted five times for 220 yards, including twice in the 20, against the Texans.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): The Steelers will play the Cleveland Browns during a Monday Night Doubleheader on ABC at 2:15 p.m. HST.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had a team-high seven tackles (five solo) in the loss to the Dolphins.