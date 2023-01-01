Tua Tagovailoa may have already played his last game of the 2022 season.

The Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native has not played since a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, where it was since confirmed that he suffered a concussion and would not play in the team’s Week 17 game against the New England Patriots.

On Sunday, the Dolphins lost 23-21 to the Patriots, falling to 8-8 for the 2022 season, as well as 0-3 in games without Tagovailoa. Additionally, the Dolphins fell out of the seven-team AFC playoff picture for the first time in the 2022 season with one week to go in the regular season.

Miami must win its Week 18 game against the New York Jets on Jan. 8 and also have the Patriots lose to the Buffalo Bills in order to clinch a playoff spot, meaning that even if the Dolphins win, they do not control their own destiny after Week 17’s loss.

With Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, it is still unclear if he will be allowed to play next week. On Sunday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel expressed that the team will make that decision with Tagovailoa’s present and long-term health in mind. Tagovailoa missed two games in October due to a concussion he suffered in a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Below are how others with Hawaii ties performed during Week 17 of the NFL season:

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu was active but did not record any statistics in a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had five tackles (four solo) and a quarterback hit in a 38-10 loss to the New York Giants.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn did all the scoring for the Texans, making his lone field goal attempt from 56 yards in a 31-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington): Fehoko was active but did not accumulate any statistics in a 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman recorded three solo tackles in a 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Arizona Cardinals (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill was active but did not accumulate any statistics in a 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Nate Herbig, guard, New York Jets (Saint Louis): Herbig was ruled inactive (ankle) prior to the team’s 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, knocking the Jets off playoff contention.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood was active but did not play in a 20-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Netane Muti, guard, Las Vegas Raiders (Leilehua): Muti was inactive in a 37-34 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had six tackles (two solo) in a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins.