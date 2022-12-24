After earning recognition for the year he’s having by being named a Pro Bowl alternate on Wednesday, Ka’imi Fairbairn continued to add to his special season in a win on Saturday.

The Punahou alumnus made both of his field goals and his lone extra point attempt, doing his part to help the Houston Texans shock the Tennessee Titans 19-14 on Saturday, good for Houston’s second win of the season. Meanwhile, the Titans dropped to 7-8 but still share the AFC South lead with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In 15 games, Fairbairn has missed just two kicks, making 27 of his 29 field goals attempts and all 21 of his extra points. He’s currently fourth in the league in field goal percentage at 93.1.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 16 of the NFL season through Saturday. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated:

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu had one tackle in a dramatic 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nate Herbig, guard, New York Jets (Saint Louis): Herbig started at right guard and played in all 59 snaps as starting quarterback Zach Wilson struggled and was substituted in favor of Chris Streveler in a 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood was elevated to the active roster prior to the team’s 17-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. He was targeted twice but did not haul in any receptions.

Netane Muti, guard, Las Vegas Raiders (Leilehua): Muti was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had seven tackles (four solo) in a 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.