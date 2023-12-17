After missing the last five games with a quadriceps injury, Ka’imi Fairbairn returned with a vengeance on Sunday.

The Punahou alumnus and Houston Texans kicker was activated from injured reserve earlier in the week and delivered massively, making all of his kicks in a 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, including the game-winner from 54 yards.

Despite playing without quarterback and rookie sensation C.J. Stroud, the Texans improved to 8-6, continuing their run as the NFL’s surprise team.

In all, Fairbairn made all four of his field goal attempts and his lone extra point attempt, accounting for 13 points. In addition to his winning kick, Fairbairn also made a 53-yarder earlier in the game.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season:

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): Aumavae-Laulu and the Ravens play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football at 3:20 p.m. HST.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had four tackles (three solo), including a tackle for loss and half a sack in a 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had three tackles (two solo) in a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers, who fell to 5-9, fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco on Friday.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had three tackles (one solo) in a 9-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig had two tackles (one solo), as well as a fumble recovery on special teams in a 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig played in two snaps on special teams against the Colts.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): Iosivas received two targets, finishing with one reception for five yards in a 27-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. He was also in on one punt return but did not advance the ball.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood caught one pass for a 7-yard touchdown in a 24-6 victory over the New York Giants.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Mariota and the Eagles play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football at 3:15 p.m. HST.

Kana’i Mauga, linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders (Waianae): After injuring his knee again in Week 14, Mauga was put on injured reserve again and is out for the season.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted once for 57 yards in the win over the Steelers.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard and played in all 58 offensive snaps against the Colts.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins: Tagovailoa completed 21 of his 24 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions in a 30-0 win over the New York Jets despite missing his top target, Tyreek Hill, who was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had an interception that was fumbled out of bounds, as well as three tackles (two solo) and a pass deflection, in a 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.