Tua Tagovailoa struggled in defeat for the second consecutive week in a 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Ewa Beach native and Saint Louis alumus completed 10 of his 28 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. At one point, he was 3-for-17 due to a stifling Chargers defense, which included Kahuku alum Alohi Gilman at safety.

Gilman set the tone early with a pass deflection on the first play and finished with three tackles and a forced fumble.

Additionally for the Chargers’ defense, Breiden Fehoko finished with two tackles as Los Angeles improved to 7-6.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins dropped to 8-5, including 8-2 in games Tagovailoa started and was able to finish. Miami remains in the playoff hunt as the current 6 seed in the AFC standings.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties performed on Sunday. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated throughout Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season:

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu had a tackle and half a sack in a 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made all three field goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts in a 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Nate Herbig, guard, New York Jets (Saint Louis): Herbig started at right guard in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti was elevated to the active roster and played in the team’s 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.