A Thursday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, two of the NFL’s most storied franchises, also ended up becoming a duel between two defensive players with Hawaii ties.

Patriots linebacker and University of Hawaii alumnus Jahlani Tavai had game-high and career-high 15 tackles, while Kauai native and Saint Louis alumnus Nick Herbig had a team-high seven tackles (five solo) and a tackle for loss for the Steelers.

The Patriots ended up winning the contest 21-18.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season:

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): Aumavae-Laulu was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 37-31 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had eight tackles (three solo) in a 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbain was eligible to be activated off injured reserve but was not. The Texans lost 30-6 to the New York Jets.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had eight tackles (six solo) and a tackle for loss in a 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had two tackles (one solo) in a 28-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig played in two snaps on special teams in a 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): Iosivas was active but did not accumulate any statistics in a 34-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts, although he was penalized for a blindside block.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood started at wide receiver but did not accumulate any statistics in a 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): The Eagles will play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at 3:20 p.m. HST.

Kana’i Mauga, linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders (Waianae): Mauga was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday and was activated prior to the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, Mauga reinjured his knee was was removed from the game. The Raiders lost 3-0.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted four times for a total of 194 yards against the Bengals.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard and played in all 70 offensive snaps against the Patriots.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa and the Dolphins play against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football at 3:15 p.m. HST.