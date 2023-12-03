Tua Tagovailoa turned in one of his best performances in weeks on Sunday, an efficient 18-for-24 passing day that gave the Miami Dolphins an easy 45-15 victory over the Washington Commanders.

The Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions at a 75% clip.

Miami improved to 9-3 with the victory, getting their biggest road win in 45 years in the process.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 13 of the NFL season:

Active roster

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): The Ravens had a week 13 bye.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had six tackles (three solo), half a tackle for loss, three quarterback hits and a pass deflection in a 31-28 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had three tackles in a 6-0 victory over the New England Patriots.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had a tackle in a 21-18 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig had a tackle for loss in a 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig saw reserve action in the loss to the Cardinals.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): The Bengals will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football at 3:15 p.m. HST.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood was active but did not accumulate any statistics in a 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Mariota got in a game for the first time in 2023 as Jalen Hurts was out for a series while being checked for a concussion. Mariota completed two of his three pass attempts for 16 yards. He also ran twice for a total of six yards, which included gaining a first down on Philadelphia’s trademark “brotherly shove” quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1. The Eagles lost 42-19.

Kana’i Mauga, linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders (Waianae): The Raiders had a week 13 bye.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted five times for a total for 256 yards in the win over the Titans.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard in the loss to the Cardinals.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had a team-high eight tackles in a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.