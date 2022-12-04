The Miami Dolphins had their five-game winning streak snapped, falling 33-17 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Saint Louis alum and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa completed 18 of his 33 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice. With less than two minutes remaining, he was pulled in favor of backup Skylar Thompson in what was viewed as a precautionary measure after injuring his ankle. After the game, Tagovailoa says he does not anticipate missing any time.

Tagovailoa fell to 8-1 in games he started and was able to finish. As a team, Miami fell to 8-4 with the loss but remained squarely in the AFC playoff race and are currently the No. 6 seed.

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu had one tackle in a 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made both of his field goal attempts in a 27-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington): Fehoko had two tackles (one solo) in a 27-20 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was active but did not accumulate any statistics in a 27-20 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nate Herbig, guard, New York Jets (Saint Louis): Herbig started at right guard in a 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Atlanta Falcons (Saint Louis): Mariota completed 13 of his 24 passes for a touchdown and an interception in a 19-16 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): After signing a two-year, $4.4 million extension with the Patriots on Tuesday, Tavai registered two tackles (one solo) in a 24-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.