The Los Angeles Chargers fell 20-10 to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, falling to 4-7 for the 2023 season.

After losing in the 2022 Wild Card round, the Chargers had high hopes prior to the season but have endured a disappointing year.

One of the few bright spots for the Bolts has been safety and Kahuku alumnus Alohi Gilman, who emerged as a starter following the retirement of Nasir Adderley in the offseason.

Gilman continued his breakout 2023 campaign on Sunday with a game-high nine tackles (six solo) and a pass deflection. Gilman, who is in his fourth year, is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties fared during Week 12 of the NFL season:

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): Aumavae-Laulu was ruled inactive prior to the team’s win over the Chargers.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had five tackles (four solo), including one for loss, as well as a pass deflection in a 27-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had five tackles (three solo) in a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig saw backup action at guard in a 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig had a sack in the win over the Bengals.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): Iosivas had one reception for 16 yards as well as a tackle in a 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood had four receptions for 20 yards in a 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Mariota was active but did not play in a 37-34 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted twice for a total of 94 yards in the win over the Buccaneers.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard in the win over the Bengals.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa completed 21 of his 30 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 34-13 Black Friday victory over the New York Jets.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had three tackles (one solo), including one for loss, in a 10-7 win over the New York Giants.