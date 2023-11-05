Punahou alumnus and Waianae native DeForest Buckner has continued to be a bright spot for the Indianapolis Colts, despite the team’s recent playoff drought since acquiring him.

On Sunday, the two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler led the way for the team’s stingy defense in a 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers. He had four tackles, including two for loss and a sack, as well as two pass deflections, in a 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Since trading for Buckber in 2020, the Colts have played in just one playoff game, a wild card loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2021. But at 4-5, Indianapolis remains in the thick of the wild card race again with the regular season at the halfway mark.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties fared during Week 9 of the NFL season:

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): Aumavae-Laulu was ruled inactive prior to a 37-3 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made his lone field goal attempt from 50 yards and his lone extra point attempt before exiting the game at halfitime due to a quad injury in a 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Farrington): Fehoko was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): The Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 3:15 p.m. HST.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had a tackle in a 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig served in a reserved role in the win over the Titans.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig was active but did not accumulate any statistics in the team’s win over the Titans.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): Iosivas had one catch for nine yards in a 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood was ruled inactive prior to a 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Mariota was active but did not play in the team’s 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Kana’i Mauga, linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders (Waianae): Mauga was placed on injured reserve prior to the team’s 30-6 win over the New York Giants.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez had five punts for a total of 241 yards in the win over the Panthers.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard in the win over the Titans.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa completed 21 of his 34 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown in a 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins trailed 21-0 at halftime.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had six tackles (two solo) in a 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders.