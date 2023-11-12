Hawaii’s DeForest Buckner recorded a tackle for loss in consecutive games as the Punahou graduate helped lead Indianapolis to a 10-6 win over the Patriots (2-8) in Germany on Sunday.

The Waianae native led the Colts (5-5) with 8 tackles, one for a loss and two quarterback hits taking his season totals to 44 tackles with 5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss. The 2x All-Pro defensive lineman is a captain for the Colts.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties fared during Week 10 of the NFL season:

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): Aumavae-Laulu was ruled inactive prior to a 33-31 loss to Cleveland.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn was placed on injured reserve with a quadricep injury. Houston defeated Cincinnati 30-27.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Farrington): Fehoko was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 23-19 win over the Packers.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had seven tackles, including six solo takedowns and one pass deflection in a 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had 3 tackles in a 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig served in a reserved role in the win over the Packers.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig was active but did not accumulate any statistics in the team’s win over the Packers.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): Iosivas had no catches on one target in Cincinnati’s 30-27 loss to the Texans

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood was waived by New Orleans on Saturday.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Mariota and the Eagles are on a bye week and will return to action on Monday, November 20 against the Chiefs.

Kana’i Mauga, linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders (Waianae): Mauga is currently on injured reserve.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez had five punts for a total of 224 yards with an average of 44.8 with four punts inside the 20 yard line.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard in the win over the Packers.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa and the Dolphins were on a bye this week and will return to action on Sunday, November 19 against the Raiders.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had seven tackles and a pass deflection in New England’s 10-6 loss to the Colts.