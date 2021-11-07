NFL Hawaii Tracker: Tua Tagovailoa’s status doubtful for Thursday Night Football matchup against Ravens

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the ball to Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (not shown) as Brissett warms up before going on the field during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday Nov. 7, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a late scratch prior to the team’s 17-9 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday due to swelling on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

It is believed that the southpaw suffered a minor fracture in his finger during a 26-11 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. Despite finishing the game against the Bills, Tagovailoa was deemed unready by the team to play against the Texans and was held out of action.

The 2-7 Dolphins have just three days until their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which also gives Tagovailoa a short window to get healthy in time for the contest. According to multiple national reports, he is currently described as ‘doubtful’ for the TNF game.

Here’s how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 9 of the NFL season:

ACTIVE ROSTER

DeForest Buckner, defensive lineman, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had six tackles (three solo), a pass deflection and a tackle for loss in a 45-30 victory over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn hit all three of his field goal attempts and did all the scoring for the Texans in a 17-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 27-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Houston Texans (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had eight tackles (five solo), including a tackle for loss in a 17-9 loss against the Miami Dolphins.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig served in a backup role during a 27-24 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp was active on special teams but did not record any statistics in a 13-7 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota had one carry for six yards in a 23-16 loss against the New York Giants.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti was not active due to COVID protocols. The Broncos beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-16.

Sammis Reyes, tight end, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii): WFT had a bye week.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez had two punts for a total of 85 yards in a 45-30 win over the New York Jets.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had one tackle in a 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.

PRACTICE SQUAD

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was cut from the active roster on Tuesday. After clearing waivers, he signed with the team’s practice squad.

Rico Bussey, receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawaii)

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

FREE AGENTS

Trevor Davis, receiver (University of Hawaii)

Rojesterman Farris, cornerback, (University of Hawaii): Farris was released from Denver’s practice squad on Tuesday.

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle (Lahainaluna)

Kamalei Correa, linebacker (Saint Louis)

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman (University of Hawaii)

Cole McDonald, quarterback, Toronto Argonauts (CFL) (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback (Pearl City)

Manti Te’o, linebacker (Punahou)

JoJo Ward, receiver (University of Hawaii)

INJURED RESERVE

Tyson Alualu, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu is out indefinitely with a fractured ankle.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo is out for the season due to foot surgery.

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii): Ursua is out for the season with a torn ACL.