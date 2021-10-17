NFL Hawaii Tracker: Tua Tagovailoa’s return not enough as Dolphins lose fifth straight

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) passes the ball during an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Tua Tagovailoa’s return was not still not enough to get the Miami Dolphins out of their funk.

Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, missed three straight games after being placed on injured reserve with fractured ribs heading into Sunday. The Saint Louis alum and Ewa Beach native returned in time for the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In his return from injury, Tagovailoa completed 33 of his 47 passes for a total of 329 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. However, the Dolphins lost 23-20 in overtime to the Jaguars to drop to 1-5 for the 2021 season. The Jaguars, meanwhile, won their first game of the 2021 season.

Afterwards, Tagovailoa admitted that although he wasn’t 100 percent physically, he was 100 percent prepared to play. Tagovailoa’s growth and progression is essential to the Dolphins’ playoff hopes, which took a big blow on Sunday. The Dolphins will return stateside to will face the Atlanta Flacons on Sunday.

‘I’m not 100-percent, but I was 100-percent ready to be out there’ – Tagovailoa returns from fractured ribs, #Dolphins fall to Jaguars on last second field goal in London https://t.co/DGWa4b0dYd #NFLHawaii pic.twitter.com/UKPyouZmZ9 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) October 17, 2021

Here’s how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 6 of the NFL season:

ACTIVE ROSTER

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 35-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

DeForest Buckner, defensive lineman, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had five tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack in a 31-3 win over the Houston Texans.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made his lone field goal attempt from 31 yards in a 31-3 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington): Fehoko was activated in time for the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens but did not record any statistics in a 34-6 loss.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had three tackles (one solo) in a 34-6 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Houston Texans (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had a team-high seven tackles in a 31-3 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig saw action in a backup role in a 28-22 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp had two tackles on special teams in a 31-13 win over the Washington Football Team.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota was activated in time for the team’s 34-24 win over the Broncos but did not play.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti saw time but did not record any statistics in a 34-24 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sammis Reyes, tight end, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii): Reyes was active but did not record any statistics in a 31-13 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted five times for a total of 217 yards, including twice inside the 20 in a 31-3 win over the Houston Texans.

PRACTICE SQUAD

Rico Bussey, receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawaii)

Rojesterman Farris, cornerback, Denver Broncos (University of Hawaii): Farris was signed to the Broncos’ practice squad on Wednesday.

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii)

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

FREE AGENTS

Trevor Davis, receiver (University of Hawaii)

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle (Lahainaluna)

Kamalei Correa, linebacker (Saint Louis)

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman (University of Hawaii)

Cole McDonald, quarterback, Toronto Argonauts (CFL) (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback (Pearl City)

Manti Te’o, linebacker (Punahou)

JoJo Ward, receiver (University of Hawaii)

INJURED RESERVE

Tyson Alualu, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu is out indefinitely with a fractured ankle.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo is out for the season due to foot surgery.

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii): Ursua is out for the season with a torn ACL.