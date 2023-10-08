Despite throwing a pair of costly interceptions, Tua Tagovailoa got the Miami Dolphins back on track, guiding the team to a 31-16 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native completed 22 of his 30 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a pair of interceptions.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

His first pick was by Jason Pinnock, who returned it 102 yards for a touchdown with 1:40 left in the first half. His second, which came in the third quarter, was taken by Bobby Okereke at the Miami 27, which led to a New York field goal.

Despite the turnovers, Miami’s speed with Tagovailoa facilitating the attack was too much for the Giants, as receiver Tyreek Hill racked up 181 receiving yards while running back De’Von Achane had 151 rushing yards.

The Dolphins improved to 4-1 for the 2023 season, good for their best start in two decades. Next up for the Dolphins is a matchup against the 1-4 Carolina Panthers, which kicks off at 7 a.m. HST next Sunday on CBS.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties fared in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated throughout Week 5 of the NFL season:

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): Aumavae-Laulu was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had six tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit in a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made all four of his field goal attempts and his lone extra point attempt in a 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Farrington): Fehoko was active for the first time in 2023 but did not play in a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): The Chargers had a Week 5 bye.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had two tackles in a 42-24 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig started at right guard in the win over the Ravens.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig was active but did not accumulate any statistics in the win over the Ravens.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): The Bengals will play the Arizona Cardinals at 10:05 a.m. HST.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood had one reception for one yard in a 34-0 win over the New England Patriots.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): The Eagles will play the Los Angeles Rams at 10:05 a.m. HST.

Kana’i Mauga, linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders (Waianae): The Raiders will play the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez had one punt for 50 yards in the win over the Titans.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard in the win over the Ravens.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had eight tackles (six solo) in the loss to the Saints.