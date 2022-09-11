The Mike McDaniel era in Miami is off to an auspicious start, as the Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 20-7 at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Aiding McDaniel’s victory in his head coaching debut was Saint Louis alum and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for 270 yards and a touchdown on 23-for-33 passing.

For the first time in his NFL career, Tagovailoa has an offensive-minded head coach in McDaniel, who replaced Brian Flores in the offseason. McDaniel’s aggression paid off with 24 seconds left in the first half when he made the bold call to go for it on fourth-and-7 at the New England 42. The result? A touchdown from Tagovailoa to his former college teammate, Jaylen Waddle.

With the victory, Tagovailoa moves to 4-0 over the Patriots in his pro career thus far. He is the first quarterback in NFL history to go undefeated against legendary head coach Bill Belichick in at least four starts.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties have performed in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Stay with KHON2 as this story will be updated throughout the day:

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Atlanta Falcons (Saint Louis): Mariota completed 20 of his 33 passes for 215 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and added 72 rushing yards on 12 attempts with one score, but had a costly fumble inside the 10 in the third quarter.

The Falcons were edged 27-26 on a 51-yard field goal by Wil Lutz with 19 seconds remaining.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Houston Texans (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had a game-high 18 tackles (14 solo), including one for loss, in a 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts. Grugier-Hill also had a pass deflection.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn did not miss a kick against the Colts, making two field goals and two extra points.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had four tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery against the Texans.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had one tackle against the Dolphins.