Playing in his first game since suffering a well-publicized concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29, Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in his Sunday Night Football debut.

Tagovailoa completed 21 of his 35 passes for 261 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions as the Dolphins improved to 4-3 for the 2022 season.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Sunday, the Dolphins scored on their first three possessions, jumping out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. However, both teams struggled to move the ball in a scoreless second half. Miami’s defense, led by clutch interceptions from Jevon Holland and Noah Igbinoghene in the game’s final three minutes, held the Steelers out of the end zone in the closing minutes to preserve the victory.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 7 of the NFL season. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated:

Active roster

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu had one tackle in the loss to the Dolphins.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had three tackles in a 19-10 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn went 2-for-3 on field goals and made a 55-yarder in a 38-20 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. He also made both of his extra point attempts.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was active but did not accumulate any statistics in a 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Houston Texans (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had three tackles (two solo) in a 38-20 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nate Herbig, guard, New York Jets (Saint Louis): Herbig got the start at right guard in a 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos. The Jets are 4-0 with him as a starter.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp had two tackles on special teams in a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Atlanta Falcons (Saint Louis): Mariota completed eight of his 13 passes for 124 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in a 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He also ran the ball six times for a total of 31 yards. Despite dropping to 3-4, the Falcons are still atop the NFC South standings.