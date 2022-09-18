At least for one day, Tua Tagovailoa erased all doubt that he’s the long term answer at quarterback in Miami.

On Sunday, the Ewa Beach native and Saint Louis alum threw for a career-high six touchdowns and 469 yards in a stunning 42-38 victory over the Baltimore Ravens as the Miami Dolphins improved to 2-0 for the 2022 season.

Tagovailoa, who completed 36 of his 50 passes, shook off two early interceptions as the Dolphins outscored the Ravens 28-3 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.

Tagovailoa’s six touchdown passes are tied for second most in a game in NFL history.

Speedy receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle certainly aided Tagovailoa’s efforts on Sunday with 11 receptions and two touchdowns apiece. Hill hauled in 190 yards, while Waddle had 171, including the game-winner with 14 seconds left.

Next up for the Dolphins is a game against the Buffalo Bulls, the current Super Bowl favorite against whom Tagovailoa has yet to win a game against.

