After missing the final minutes of the first half, Tua Tagovailoa returned to lead the Miami Dolphins to victory in a 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Ewa Beach native and Saint Louis alum appeared to suffer a head injury, but NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport revealed Tagovailoa’s injury was to his tweaked back and that he cleared concussion protocol. Tagovailoa returned in time for the second half.

Tagovailoa completed 13 of his 18 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions as the Dolphins improved to 3-0 for the 2022 season over the Buffalo Bills, who entered the game as the 2023 Super Bowl betting favorites. Tagovailoa was also aided by a Dolphins defense that made a crucial goal line stand with less than two minutes remaining despite giving up 515 yards.

Sunday’s victory over the Bills was the first for the Dolphins over their division rival since December 2018, back when Tagovailoa was a sophomore at the University of Alabama.

At 3-0, the Dolphins are now the only unbeaten team in the AFC.

Stay with KHON2 as this post will have updates of how players will Hawaii ties performed during Week 3 of the NFL season.