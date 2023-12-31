Heading into Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins had the opportunity to take the lead in the race for the AFC’s top seed. Additionally, with a strong performance, Tagovailoa had a chance to reinsert himself into the MVP discussion.

The Dolphins and Tagovailoa went 0-for-2 on Sunday, taking a 56-19 shellacking by Baltimore.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Miami led 10-7 after the first quarter and were in a tightly contested battle, trailing 14-13 with 3:10 left in the second half.

The Dolphins came up empty in their next four possessions with two punts and two Tagovailoa interceptions, allowing the Ravens to pull away.

Tagovailoa finished 22-for-38 with 237 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, along with two rushing attempts for seven yards. He exited the game in the fourth quarter after hurting his throwing shoulder on a slide, although he downplayed the injury afterwards, calling his shoulder “Good. Just sore.”

On the other side, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 18 of his 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran the ball six times for a total of 35 yards. By the time the early slate of games was over, Jackson had emerged as a heavy -20000 favorite to win the MVP. More importantly, the Ravens (13-3) locked up the AFC’s top seed and lone playoff bye.

The Dolphins (11-5) will host the Buffalo Bills (10-6) on Week 18, with the winner locking up the AFC East and No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season:

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Detroit Lions (Saint Louis): Alualu made his 2023 debut, starting at defensive tackle. The veteran had two tackles (one solo) in a 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): Aumavae-Laulu was ruled inactive prior to the team’s win over the Dolphins.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had four tackles (three solo) and a sack to go with three quarterback hits in a 23-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn had another flawless day, making all four of his field goal attempts and both extra points in a 26-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman and the Chargers play the Denver Broncos at 11:25 a.m. HST.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had two solo tackles in a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig and the Steelers play the Seattle Seahawks at 11:05 a.m. HST.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis):Herbig and the Steelers play the Seattle Seahawks at 11:05 a.m. HST.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): Iosivas and the Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs at 11:25 a.m.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood was active against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but did not accumulate any statistics in a 23-13 win.

Ilm Manning, offensive lineman, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii): Manning was ruled inactive prior to the team’s loss to the Jaguars.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Mariota was active but did not play in a 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted three times for a total of 149 yards in a 23-20 win over the Raiders.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): Seumalo and the Steelers play the Seahawks at 11:05 a.m. HST.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had 10 tackles (four solo) and a tackle for loss in a 27-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.