NFL Hawaii Tracker: Tua Tagovailoa and Miami Dolphins continue win streak following bye week

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins passes the ball against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Having a bye week amidst a five-game winning streak could have been a momentum killer for the Miami Dolphins.

After an idle Week 14, the Dolphins started slowly against the New York Jets in their first game back, trailing 10-0 after one quarter.

But Miami eventually prevailed 31-24, miraculously improving to .500 at 7-7 after beginning the season an abysmal 1-7. On Sunday, Saint Louis alum Tua Tagovailoa completed 16 of his 27 passes for 196 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the victory. Behind the play of Tagovailoa, the Dolphins remain in the thick of the playoff race and were boosted by the Cleveland Browns’ 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

In a week, Tagovailoa will make his Monday Night Football debut against the New Orleans Saints in a game that has massive playoff implications for both teams.

Here’s how other players in the NFL with Hawaii ties performed during Week 15 of the NFL season:

ACTIVE ROSTER

DeForest Buckner, defensive lineman, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had four total tackles, including a sack, in a 27-17 win over the Patriots on New England Patriots on Saturday.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made all three of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra points as the Texans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-16.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington): Fehoko was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 34-28 overtime loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Houston Texans (Kamehameha): Although his knee injury is not considered to be season-ending, Grugier-Hill was placed on the COVID reserve list prior to the team’s 30-16 win over the Jaguars.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): The Eagles play against the Washington Football Team on Tuesday.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp was active but did not have any statistics in a 34-28 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota ran the ball once for three yards ina 16-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti served in a backup role in a 15-10 loss against the Denver Broncos.

Sammis Reyes, tight end, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii): Reyes will miss the team’s game on Tuesday due to being on the COVID-19 list.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted twice for a total of 87 yards in a 27-17 win over the New England Patriots.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had two tackles in a 27-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

PRACTICE SQUAD

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku)

Rico Bussey, receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawaii)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

FREE AGENTS

Trevor Davis, receiver (University of Hawaii)

Rojesterman Farris, cornerback, (University of Hawaii)

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle (Lahainaluna)

Kamalei Correa, linebacker (Saint Louis)

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman (University of Hawaii)

Cole McDonald, quarterback, Toronto Argonauts (CFL) (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback (Pearl City)

Manti Te’o, linebacker (Punahou)

JoJo Ward, receiver (University of Hawaii)

INJURED RESERVE

Tyson Alualu, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu is out indefinitely with a fractured ankle.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo is out for the season due to foot surgery.

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii): Ursua is out for the season with a torn ACL.