Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins returned to the win column on Sunday, edging the Las Vegas Raiders 20-13.

The Dolphins improved to 7-3 in 2023, improving to 5-0 at home. Following a narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and a bye week, Sunday was Miami’s first win in November.

Miami was victorious despite Tagovailoa not playing his best game, completing 28 of his 39 passes for 325 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a lost fumble.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, who lead the AFC East by two games, have a quick turnaround, as they’ll participate in the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game against the New York Jets, which kicks off at 10 a.m. HST on Amazon Prime Video.

Below are how other NFL players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 11:

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): Aumavae-Laulu was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): The Colts were on bye.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn remained on injured reserve for Week 11.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Farrington): Fehoko was waived by the Steelers on Monday but signed to the practice squad shortly after.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had another standout performance, notching nine tackles (six solo), including one for loss, in a 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had four tackles (two solo) and a pass deflection in a 33-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Saw reserve action at guard in a 13-10 loss against the Cleveland Browns.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Had two tackles (one solo) in the loss to the Browns.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): Iosivas was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): The Saints were on bye.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Mariota and the Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football at 3:15 p.m. HST.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): The Colts were on bye.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard in the loss to the Browns.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): The Patriots were on bye.