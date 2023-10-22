For the first time in their respective professional careers, former Alabama quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts competed against each other on Sunday Night Football as the Miami Dolphins took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins and the Eagles both entered 5-1, but it was the defending NFC champions who exited 6-1, as Philadelphia neutralized Miami in a 31-17 victory.

Sunday’s game was Tagovailoa’s second primetime game of the year. The Eagles jumped to a 17-3 lead in the second quarter, but the Dolphins responded with a 14-0 run to tie the game with a Tagovailoa touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill in the second quarter, followed by Jerome Baker’s 22-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third.

Baker’s pick six was preceded by a controversial no-call on fourth-and-3 for the Dolphins in which it appeared Cedrick Wilson Jr. had his facemask grabbed on an incompletion thrown to him by Tagovailoa.

With the Dolphins down 24-17 in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa threw a costly interception with 11:21 remaining deep in Philadelphia territory. The Eagles then had a 13-play, 83-yard touchdown drive that essentially sealed the game.

The Ewa Beach native and Saint Louis alumnus finished with 216 passing yards on 23-for-32 passing. Despite the loss, the Dolphins still exited Sunday alone atop the AFC East standings.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties fared during Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season:

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): Aumavae-Laulu was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had five tackles (three solo) with a quarterback hit and pass deflection in a 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): The Texans were on bye.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Farrington): Fehoko was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): The Panthers had a Week 7 bye.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig saw action in a reserve role in a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig had three tackles, including his first career sack, in the win over the Rams.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): The Bengals had a bye during Week 7.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood was active but did not accumulate any statistics in a 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Mariota did not play in the team’s win over the Dolphins.

Kana’i Mauga, linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders (Waianae): Mauga had two tackles in a 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez had five punts for a total of 260 yards in the loss to the Browns.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard and had a fumble recovery in the win over the Rams.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had four tackles (three solo) and a quarterback hit in a 29-25 upset victory over the Buffalo Bills.