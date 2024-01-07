In a winner-take-all game for the AFC East on Sunday Night Football, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins fell 21-14 to the Buffalo Bills.

A win or tie would have given Miami its first AFC East title since 2008. Instead, the Bills won the division for the fourth season in a row.

On Sunday, Tagovailoa completed 17 of his 27 passes for 173 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, including on the team’s final possession.

Despite the loss, the Ewa Beach native and Saint Louis alumnus finishes the regular season as the NFL’s passing leader with 4,624 yards.

A win for the Dolphins would have sealed the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Instead, Miami slid all the way to No. 6 and will visit the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round. Kickoff between the Dolphins and Chiefs is set for 3 p.m. HST on Saturday and will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 18 of the NFL season:

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Detroit Lions (Saint Louis): Alualu had two tackles in a 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions finished the regular season 12-5, winning the AFC North. Detroit will host the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens (Keaau): Aumavae-Laulu was active for the first time all year but did not play in a 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens had already clinched the AFC’s top seed in Week 17, finishing 13-4.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had six tackles, including a sack, in a 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans that eliminated the Colts from postseason contention.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made his lone field goal attempt and two of his three extra point attempts in the win over the Colts. The Texans will face the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in the Wild Card round.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had an interception, three tackles (one solo) and two pass deflections in a 13-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers finished a disappointing 5-12, with Gilman as one of the few bright spots. Gilman’s rookie contract has now expired.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Carolina Panthers (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had four tackles (one solo) in a 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers finished 2-15 and would’ve had the first pick in the upcoming NFL Draft had they not traded it to the Chicago Bears last year.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig played on 13 snaps on defense in a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers finished the regular season 10-7 and will visit the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs.

Nate Herbig, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Herbig played in three snaps on special teams in the victory.

Andrei Iosivas, receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Punahou): Iosivas hauled in two touchdown receptions among his five catches for 36 yards in a 31-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. Despite going 9-8, the Bengals finished in last place in the AFC North.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 48-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints finished 9-8, narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

Ilm Manning, offensive lineman, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii): Manning was ruled inactive prior to the team’s loss.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Inserted with the Eagles down 24-0, Mariota completed 13 of his 20 passes for 148 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 27-10 loss. He also ran the ball six times for 46 yards. The Eagles will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in the first round.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez had four punts for a total of 216 yards in the loss to the Texans.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard in the team’s victory over the Ravens.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had six tackles in a 17-3 loss to the New York Jets. The Patriots finished 4-13.

The full Wild Card round schedule is below:

Saturday, Jan 13.

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans, 11:30 a.m. HST, NBC/Peacock

No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs, 3 p.m. HST, Peacock

Sunday, Jan. 14

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 8 a.m. HST, CBS

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys, 11:30 a.m. HST, KHON2

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions, 3 p.m. HST, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Jan. 14

No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3 p.m. HST, ABC/ESPN