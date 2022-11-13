Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins continued to roll on Sunday with a 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Since Tagovailoa has returned from a concussion, the Dolphins have won four straight games and are sitting pretty in the playoff race at 7-3 heading into their bye week.

Miami is 7-0 in games Tagovailoa has started and finished in 2022. On Sunday, he completed 25 of his 32 passes for three touchdowns and no interceptions, another chapter in what has been a true a breakout season for the Saint Louis alum and Ewa Beach native.

Despite playing in just eight games thus far in 2022, Tagovailoa has already set a new career-high for touchdown passes in a season with 18. His 2,265 passing yards are 388 shy of his total of 2,653 in 2021, although the southpaw had played in 13 games to reach that total.

The Dolphins will take on the Houston Texans (1-7-1) on Nov. 27 when they return from their bye.

Below are how other players with NFL ties performed during Week 10 of the NFL season. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated:

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu was active but did not accrue any statistics in a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made all three of his field goal attempts as well as his lone extra point attempt in a 24-16 loss against the New York Giants.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Atlanta Falcons (Saint Louis): Mariota completed 19 of his 30 passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.