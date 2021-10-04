NFL Hawaii Tracker: Saint Louis alum Nate Herbig sees increased reps in final year of rookie contract

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Nate Herbig (67) in action during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

A big blow was dealt to the offensive line for the Philadelphia Eagles when Hawaii-born Isaac Seumalo suffered a Lisfranc injury against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 27 on Monday Night Football, putting an end to the left guard’s season.

The Eagles offensive line also lost starting right guard Brandon Brooks for about two months after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle on Sept 19. against the San Francisco 49ers.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

All of which has made the 2021 season even more crucial for Kauai native and Saint Louis alum Nate Herbig. Herbig, who signed with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Stanford in 2019, is in the final year of his rookie contract before he hits restricted free agency in the offseason.

Herbig had started 12 games for the Eagles in 2020, but didn’t enter the starting lineup in 2021 until Sunday’s matchup against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. Herbig held his own and recovered a fumble, but the Chiefs eventually exited Philadelphia with a 42-30 win. Herbig will presumably get more starts moving forward and more chances to prove his worth, whether it’s to the Eagles or other interested franchises willing to spend on interior offensive lineman.

Here’s how other players with Hawaii ties performed in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season:

ACTIVE ROSTER

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was on the COVID reserve list for the second week in a row as the Cowboys won 36-28 over the Carolina Panthers.

DeForest Buckner, defensive lineman, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had three tackles in a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins, the first win of the season for Indianapolis.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn was activated in time for the team’s 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Fairbairn had one kickoff and no field goal attempts as the Texans were shut out.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had two tackles (one solo) in a 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Houston Texans (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had seven tackles (four solo) and a tackle for loss in a 40-0 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp had a tackle on special teams in a 42-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti started at right guard in a 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Sammis Reyes, tight end, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii): Reyes was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez had four punts for a total of 200 yards in a 27-17 win over the Dolphins.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai was active and played sparingly in a 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not record any official statistics. On Monday, he was reverted back to the practice squad.

PRACTICE SQUAD

Rico Bussey, receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawaii)

Rojesterman Farris, cornerback, Denver Broncos (University of Hawaii)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

FREE AGENTS

Trevor Davis, receiver (University of Hawaii)

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle (Lahainaluna)

Kamalei Correa, linebacker (Saint Louis)

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman (University of Hawaii)

Cole McDonald, quarterback, Toronto Argonauts (CFL) (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback (Pearl City)

Manti Te’o, linebacker (Punahou)

JoJo Ward, receiver (University of Hawaii)

INJURED RESERVE

Tyson Alualu, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu is out indefinitely with a fractured ankle.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota is eligible to return to the team on Week 5 against the Chicago Bears.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo is out for the season due to foot surgery.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa is eligible (and expected) to return on Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii): Ursua is out for the season with a torn ACL.