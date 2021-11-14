NFL Hawaii Tracker: Punahou’s DeForest Buckner continues standout play as Colts prepare for HBO spotlight

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 14: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts pressures Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

After starting their 2021 season 0-3, the Indianapolis Colts are back to .500 for the 2021 season after winning five of their last seven games.

Punahou alum and Waianae native DeForest Buckner was a game-time decision on Sunday due to a back injury, but gutted it out and registered three tackles, two quarterback hits and half a sack in a 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#Colts Kwitty Paye and DeForest Buckner split a sack on #Jaguars QB: Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/EPZj1UuqNW — Lawrence Owen (@Colts_Law) November 14, 2021

Also for Indianapolis, Hawaii alum Rigoberto Sanchez had seven punts for a total of 319 yards.

Starting on Wednesday, the Colts will be featured on the HBO series ‘Hard Knocks’ in what will be the in-season episodes in show history. Buckner and Sanchez both figure to have roles on the series for their unique storylines, as Buckner is an All-Pro and Sanchez is still recovering from cancer surgery that occurred less than a year ago.

Here are how other NFL players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season:

ACTIVE ROSTER

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): The Texans had a bye during Week 10 of the NFL season.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had six tackles (two solo) in a 27-20 loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Houston Texans (Kamehameha): The Texans had a Week 10 bye.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig saw action at center but fumbled a snap in a 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp made a tackle on special teams and also hauled in a pass for 16 yards on a fake punt attempt.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota briefly appeared in a 41-14 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mariota lined up at quarterback on a fourth-and-1 play in the first half but the ball was not snapped due to a false start. The Raiders went on to punt.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti returned from the COVID reserve list and was on the active roster in time for the team’s 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sammis Reyes, tight end, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii): Reyes took snaps on special teams and offense but did not record any statistics in a 29-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa completed eight of his 13 passes for 158 yards while also running for a touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Tagovailoa did not start the game due to the status of his finger, but led the Dolphins to a 22-10 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had two tackles in a 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

PRACTICE SQUAD

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku)

Rico Bussey, receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawaii)

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

FREE AGENTS

Trevor Davis, receiver (University of Hawaii)

Rojesterman Farris, cornerback, (University of Hawaii)

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle (Lahainaluna): Mata’afa tried out for the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the week.

Kamalei Correa, linebacker (Saint Louis)

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman (University of Hawaii)

Cole McDonald, quarterback, Toronto Argonauts (CFL) (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback (Pearl City): Ta’amu tried out for the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.

Manti Te’o, linebacker (Punahou)

JoJo Ward, receiver (University of Hawaii)

INJURED RESERVE

Tyson Alualu, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu is out indefinitely with a fractured ankle.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo is out for the season due to foot surgery.

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii): Ursua is out for the season with a torn ACL.